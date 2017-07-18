Senator Mike Lee has no regrets about decision to oppose GOP health plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Utah Senator Mike Lee effectively stopped Republican efforts to pass an Obamacare replacement in the coming weeks with a Tweet on Monday night.

The tweet reading: "My colleague, [Kansas Senator] @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP [motion to proceed] to this version of the BRCA [Better Care Reconciliation Act.]

Lee has been upfront about his reluctance to support the plan, and had no qualms about his decision in a conversation with Fox 13.

"In every conversation with the President of the United States and members of his administration I've made clear that I want to bring about relief from Obamacare," said Lee.

Lee said the Senate plan perpetuated the structure of the Affordable Care Act, continuing a system of subsidies. He prefers a full repeal, with a replacement consisting of deregulating the insurance market and giving individual policy holders tax breaks that are equivalent to those offered to large employers.