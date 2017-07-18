Monster trout caught at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Sidney Cellan caught a 48-inch lake trout at Flaming Gorge Reservoir on July 3, 2017 setting a new catch-and-release fishing record at the reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Sidney Cellan of Soda Springs, Idaho is now in the Utah record books.
“Way to go, Sidney!,” DWR said in a Facebook post.