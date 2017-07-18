× Monster trout caught at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Sidney Cellan of Soda Springs, Idaho is now in the Utah record books.

Cellan caught a 48-inch lake trout at Flaming Gorge Reservoir on July 3, setting a Utah new catch-and-release fishing record, according to the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Way to go, Sidney!,” DWR said in a Facebook post.