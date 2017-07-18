Local Youtuber behind “Jerry Rig Everything” hits 1 million subscribers + shows us his favorite drones

Zack Nelson started his Youtube channel "Jerry Rig Everything" five years ago to help people fix their broken phones. It has grown steadily and he just hit 1 million subscribers! Zack regularly shares videos on repairing all types of cell phones with a plethora of problems. He also puts phones through durability tests that are a lot of fun to watch. You can find Zack's channel here. 