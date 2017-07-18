Zack Nelson started his Youtube channel "Jerry Rig Everything" five years ago to help people fix their broken phones. It has grown steadily and he just hit 1 million subscribers! Zack regularly shares videos on repairing all types of cell phones with a plethora of problems. He also puts phones through durability tests that are a lot of fun to watch. You can find Zack's channel here.
Local Youtuber behind “Jerry Rig Everything” hits 1 million subscribers + shows us his favorite drones
