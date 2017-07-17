World Emoji Day takes the internet by storm

It’s World Emoji Day and the internet is taking full advantage.

Apple’s new emojis of the year

Expected to be released later this year, Apple’s newest emojis will feature everything from a “Mind-Blown” exploding smiley face to a breastfeeding emoji.

Here is a sneak peek at what to expect:

Goodbye Google “Blobs” parting is such sweet sorrow

But while Apple is saying hello to its newest emojis for Google is saying #Blobvoyage to its signature blob, Android emojis.

Breaking up is hard to do, but on #WorldEmojiDay, we’re saying #BlobVoyage to our old Android emojis, the "blobs" → https://t.co/C8DSuLwMxb pic.twitter.com/A2Km7W1pco — Google (@Google) July 17, 2017

Its newest emojis will be “squishy and lovable,” Google representatives say.

They say thanks to new high-density screens and the new ways users are messaging, an overhaul was due. Google Design said,

“Over the years, as additional emoji were added across all of the categories, the set became stylistically divergent. Our design system wasn’t equipped to provide standards that unified the look and feel of all the illustrations across the many emoji categories. As a result, our emoji became inconsistent between old and new designs, making it difficult to quickly scan the keyboard to find the right emoji.”

Google Design has also prepared to add the new Unicode 10 emojis in their Android O redesign. Here are their interpretations of the 69 more “representative” emojis. You can see their versions of the breastfeeding woman, zombie and the woman in a hijab below and see their entire redesign announcement here.

#EmojiSchmovies is

#EmojiSchmovies is trending on Twitter as users take favorite movies and slap them with emoji magic.