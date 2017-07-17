Utah Senator Mike Lee to vote ‘no’ on Senate Health Bill

WASHINGTON – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) issued the following statement Monday regarding the Better Care Reconciliation Act:

“After conferring with trusted experts regarding the latest version of the Consumer Freedom Amendment, I have decided I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act,” Sen. Lee said. “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”