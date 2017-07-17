Town of Nephi rallies around family of girl killed in parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEPHI, Utah -- The small community of Nephi continues to deal with a heartbreaking loss.

On Friday, during the parade on Main Street, 11 year old Grace Eyre came off a float. The driver didn't see her and kept going at a slow speed. Grace was run over and killed.

"Grace was very quiet until someone, she saw someone struggling or someone being picked on and then she was brave," said Brandi Webster, Grace's second grade teacher and currently an administrator at Red Hills Elementary.