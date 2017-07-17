× Suspects wanted after string of armed robberies in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Unified Police are investigating a string of robberies and looking for suspects Monday.

Officers say they responded to two different armed robberies; one in Millcreek at 2287 E. 3300 S. and the other in Midvale at 6852 S. and State St.

Investigators say three masked suspects are involved.

Salt Lake City Police caught one suspect after a robbery in its jurisdiction.

The two other suspects are still at large.

Officials say the suspects are believed to be juveniles.

The names of those involved have not been released.