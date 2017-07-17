Shrimp and Macaroni Salad

1 lb. elbow macaroni, bowties or shells
1 lb. small or salad cooked shrimp, peeled, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
3 green onions, chopped
1 cup green peas
1 teaspoon seafood seasoning (i.e. Old Bay seasoning)
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 1/4 cups mayonnaise
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Make the pasta according to package directions; drain. Let cool.
In a large bowl, toss pasta with all of the remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for at least 1-2 hours before serving for the best flavor.