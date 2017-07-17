Shrimp and Macaroni Salad

Posted 12:14 pm, July 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:20PM, July 17, 2017

1 lb. elbow macaroni, bowties or shells
1 lb. small or salad cooked shrimp, peeled, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
3 green onions, chopped
1 cup green peas
1 teaspoon seafood seasoning (i.e. Old Bay seasoning)
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 1/4 cups mayonnaise
Salt and Pepper, to taste

Make the pasta according to package directions; drain. Let cool.

In a large bowl, toss pasta with all of the remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for at least 1-2 hours before serving for the best flavor.

 

  • Recipes

    Chicken Cilantro Lime Pasta Salad

  • Recipes

    Italian Style Lean Meatloaf

  • Recipes

    Chicken with Rainbow Vegetables

  • Recipes

    Red Curry Chicken and Vegetables

  • Recipes

    Red Beans and Rice

  • Recipes

    Sweet Potato and Apple Salad

  • Recipes

    Buffalo Chicken Salad

  • Recipes

    Chicken Stir Fry

  • Recipes

    Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Salad

  • Recipes

    Turkey Sausage Saute

  • Recipes

    Mexican Beef and Cheesy Pie

  • Recipes

    Black Bean and Tomato Dip

  • Recipes

    Greek Style Steak Sandwiches