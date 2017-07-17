Shrimp and Macaroni Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. elbow macaroni, bowties or shells

1 lb. small or salad cooked shrimp, peeled, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

1 cup green peas

1 teaspoon seafood seasoning (i.e. Old Bay seasoning)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/4 cups mayonnaise

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Make the pasta according to package directions; drain. Let cool.

In a large bowl, toss pasta with all of the remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for at least 1-2 hours before serving for the best flavor.