Several grass fires burn along train tracks in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Crews extinguished several small grass fires near train tracks in Ogden Monday afternoon.

13 firefighters from Ogden and Roy fire departments responded to the fires in the area of 1900 W. 2550 S. Traffic was blocked on Midland Drive until crews knocked down the flames.

Most of the fire has been extinguished. Crews remain on scene performing overhaul measures and putting out hot spots — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) July 17, 2017

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.