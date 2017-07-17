Salt Lake City announces fireworks restrictions ahead of July 24th holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Salt Lake City has joined the list of Utah cities tightening the use of fireworks .

Since the Fourth of July holiday, the city has been considering banning fireworks in certain areas, and on Monday, it announced some bans between July 21 and July 27, the three days before and after the July 24th holiday, when fireworks normally can be used in Utah.

"In reality, all fireworks right now are just not a good thing," said Chief Ryan Mellor, Fire Marshal of Salt Lake City.

For the first time in years the city has changed the boundaries where fireworks can be set off, and the restrictions Chief Mellor outlined on Monday are the most restrictive they've ever been.