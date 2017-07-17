Police respond to multiple robberies in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Salt Lake City police have responded to reports of multiple robberies in Salt Lake City. The department sent out this tweet at 2 p.m. Monday:

Multiple #robberies in SLC. PIO enroute 700 s 900 w. #seesomethingsaysomething — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) July 17, 2017

Police said two Hispanic males around 18 to 20 years old robbed three businesses. Two of them are in the same strip mall on 900 W., a Boost Mobile cell phone store and a Spanish market. Those robberies happened at 1:07 Monday afternoon, The third business was the Blue Boutique at 1051 S. and 300 W. and police say it was robbed ten minutes later.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake Police Department called the robberies brazen. “Right here there are at least five security cameras,” he said, “That does seem pretty bold in daylight with all those cameras.”

Investigators hope the surveillance video helps them find the suspects.