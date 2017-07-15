Brush fire burning on 15 acres near Alpine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Utah -- A brush fire is burning on a mountainside east of Alpine Saturday night.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is on an estimated 15 acres and resources are on their way to battle the blaze. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 8 p.m.

Video shot in Alpine shows smoke and flames amid the brush along a mountainside east of Alpine.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire or how large the blaze has become. Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and we'll update this story as more details emerge.