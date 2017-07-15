× 11-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle during parade on Main Street in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — An 11-year-old girl died Friday after she was struck by a trailer during a parade on Main Street in Nephi that was being held in conjunction with this weekend’s Ute Stampede Rodeo.

According to a press release from Nephi Police issued Saturday, the deadly accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday at 240 South Main Street and involved an entry in the Ute Stampede Heritage and Western Parade.

The parade entry, a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a demolition derby vehicle, was traveling southbound on Main Street about half an hour after the parade began and at a slow rate of speed.

An 11-year-old girl sitting on the back of the pickup truck attempted to exit the vehicle as the truck and trailer continued moving.

The girl slipped and fell to the ground, and the driver was unaware she had fallen and continued driving at “a very slow rate of speed.” The trailer struck the child, and numerous citizens immediately came to her aid, the press release states.

The child was taken by ambulance to Central Valley Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

“Nephi City and Juab County offers the family and all those involved in this tragic accident our deepest sympathy and prayers,” the press release from Nephi PD concludes.

The identify of the deceased has not been released.

It was not clear if the parade continued after the accident or not.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.