Venezuelan prosecutor requests conditional release of Josh Holt

VENEZUELA — The chief prosecutor in Venezuela has requested the conditional release of Josh Holt, a Utah man who has been imprisoned in Venezuela for more than a year, and Holt’s wife.

Josh Holt’s family confirms to Fox 13 News that Venezuelan prosecutors have requested Holt and his wife, Thamara Candelo, be released on house arrest due to medical concerns.

The two would be released from detention but would remain under house arrest and would not be allowed to exit the country. The Holt family said the soonest the petition could be resolved is on Monday morning.

The Holt family stated in part Friday, “The prosecution has sent in the petition but the judge has not approved it yet so we’re staying faithful and praying really hard…”

Senator Orrin Hatch’s office also gave a statement on the case Friday night.

“We have been in communication with the Holt family and State Department this evening. We will defer to the Holt family for any announcements about important developments, but ask that you keep Josh and Thamy in your prayers as we hope to see movement towards their release.”

Holt, who is from Riverton, was arrested last year after he traveled to Venezuela to marry Candelo. The pair was arrested just days after the wedding, with Venezuelan police claiming they found two assault rifles and a grenade in the couple’s home. Holt’s family has adamantly denied those allegations.

The US State Department called once again for Holt’s release at the end of June, which marked the anniversary of his arrest. Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also joined Holt’s family in petitioning for Holt’s release.

“The protracted delays in providing him even a preliminary hearing and filing formal charges casts serious doubts on the merit of and the lawfulness of his detention,” the State Department said of Holt’s plight. “His detention has been made all the more difficult and painful due to ongoing medical ailments, which have worsened by delays and denials of proper care.”

