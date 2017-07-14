Utah Guardsman among victims in fatal plane crash in Butterfield Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah National Guard identified one of two people who were killed in a civilian plane crash Thursday in Butterfield Canyon.

According to a press release issued Friday, Captain Nicholas Thomas of the Utah Army National Guard was killed in Thursday’s crash.

“His tragic death weighs heavy on our organization, and our hearts go out to the Thomas family in their time of loss,” the Utah National Guard stated in the press release.

The other individual killed in the crash has not yet been identified, though authorities said Thursday they believe he is a man in his 30s.

The small aircraft went down near the border of Tooele and Salt Lake counties Thursday morning.

”What caught my eye was there was a yellow, smaller aircraft making a right hand turn that was relatively low into the canyon, but it looked like it was losing altitude,” said Trooper Jay Watkins, who witnessed the moments before the deadly crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.