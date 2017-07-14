Suspects wanted in West Valley robbery spree overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A man and woman are in custody for questioning about a robbery spree in West Valley City.

Police said two men held up a Domino's Pizza at gunpoint near 69th W. and 35th S. at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects were gone by the time authorities arrived.

While officers were talking to the manager, he got a call from another Domino's at 48th W. and 35th S.

The employee said the store was locked but two men tried to come inside.

The description of the men was similar to that of the suspects from the earlier robbery, the manager said.

Soon after that, police learned of a robbery at a Maverik gas station on 32nd W. and Parkway Blvd.

Some time later police caught up to a red Camaro they said they had reason to believe may be connected to these robberies.

Police took the man and woman in the Camaro into custody for questioning.

Lt. Steve Burke said the two wanted men are described as two Hispanic men who are about 5-feet-5-inches tall.

One was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, the other was wearing all black.

Officers said one of the men had a handgun.

Anyone with information can contact the West Valley Police at (801) 840-4000.