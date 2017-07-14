We took a trip to Mystery Escape Room to see if we could crack the code in the new Wild Bunch western themed room. You can get more information here.
Experience the Wild Bunch at Mystery Escape Room
-
Win a Mystery Escape “Wild Bunch” Room experience!
-
Congrats to the winner of the Mystery Escape Room Contest!
-
See if you can find your way out of the Mystery Escape Room!
-
Man killed in South Salt Lake house fire
-
‘Houdini’ dog recorded opening several doors, escaping animal hospital
-
-
Charging documents reveal new details about sexual assault in locker room on Utah campus
-
After surviving ex’s attack, woman discovers he was living in her attic ‘for some time’: police
-
Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help
-
10 dramatic new questions raised after Comey releases opening statement before testimony
-
Police find ‘bag of guns’ at Motel 6 after shots fired in Salt Lake City
-
-
‘Outdoor and Proud 5K’ celebrates LGBTQ community amid family-friendly atmosphere
-
3-year-old California girl dies during dental procedure
-
‘Y’all got a lighter?’ Cell phone video shows woman pouring gas, setting fatal fire