Pamela Silberman tells us aobut the local events happening on World Refugee Day.
Date: Saturday, July 15, 2017
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: Liberty Park, SLC
What: This 13th annual World Refugee Day celebration is a time to for both refugees and the mainstream public to come together and celebrate the diverse cultures we have in our community.
- 9 a.m. - 5K 'Run for Refugees'
- 11 a.m. - Citizenship ceremony
- Live cultural entertainment
- Spice Kitchen Food Festival
-- Authentic, ethnic food from around the world
-- Food vendors are refugee entrepreneurs - great way to support their businesses
- Global market
-- Refugee vendors selling arts and crafts
- Refugee youth volleyball and soccer championship games
- Lots of family-friendly activities, including bounce houses and goats!
For more information, go to http://www.refugee.utah.gov