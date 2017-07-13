Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pamela Silberman tells us aobut the local events happening on World Refugee Day.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Liberty Park, SLC

What: This 13th annual World Refugee Day celebration is a time to for both refugees and the mainstream public to come together and celebrate the diverse cultures we have in our community.

- 9 a.m. - 5K 'Run for Refugees'

- 11 a.m. - Citizenship ceremony

- Live cultural entertainment

- Spice Kitchen Food Festival

-- Authentic, ethnic food from around the world

-- Food vendors are refugee entrepreneurs - great way to support their businesses

- Global market

-- Refugee vendors selling arts and crafts

- Refugee youth volleyball and soccer championship games

- Lots of family-friendly activities, including bounce houses and goats!

For more information, go to http://www.refugee.utah.gov