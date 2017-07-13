× Lake Powell boat explosion sends several people to hospital

LAKE POWELL, Utah – Several people have been injured in a boat explosion on Lake Powell, according to authorities.

A Fox 13 News viewer said the incident happened overnight in Crystal Springs Canyon near the Bull Frog Marina.

Authorities have not confirmed how many people are injured.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are on scene.