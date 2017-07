× Jimmy Carter collapses during charity event in Canada

WINNIPEG, Canada — Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter collapsed Thursday while visiting Winnipeg, Canada in support of the Habitat for Humanity charity, a report from the CBC News said.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are helping 150 families build and improve their homes as Canada celebrates its sesquicentennial anniversary.

Carter, 92, received medical attention for dehydration and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the CBC News report said.

Carter “encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” a statement from The Carter Center said.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.