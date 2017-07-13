Get to know the husband and wife team who made a movie about their tumultuous and sometimes unbelievable courtship. It's "The Big Sick"!
Interview: Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani on ‘The Big Sick’
-
Ogden Man pleads for the return of prosthetic leg
-
Utah motorcycle advocates rally at State Capitol
-
CEO applauded for response to employee using sick days for mental health
-
Man allegedly killed dog to get back at wife who was sleeping with his brother
-
Cosmopolitan weight-loss article enrages internet: ‘Cancer is not a diet plan’
-
-
Woman finds frog in restaurant salad, says she still feels sick a week later
-
Protesters’ personal stories attempt to sway Senator Hatch on health care
-
Skip Macey’s checkout lines with new app
-
Family confirms two southern Utah children dead from E. coli
-
Big Budah at Legacy RV Center
-
-
Customer films rat running inside fridge at bagel shop
-
Toxic algal blooms may be less of a risk in Utah waters this year
-
Stranded great white shark causes scene on California beach