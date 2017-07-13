Funding Your Future:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Langlois, financial expert with Cyprus Credit Union, tells us how to put good credit to work.

Estimate

Get pre-qualified or use online calculators to estimate payments

2. Save & Pay

Save for a Down Payment (most homes = 20%, first time homebuyer = 3.5%, car= at least 10%)

Start "paying yourself" to test the hit the new payment will make to your budget

3. Protect Your Score

Pay down debt

Don't apply for new credit cards or loans

4. Know Before You Shop

Get pre-approved

Advisor consultations at Cyprus are free

5. Research Online

Helps avoid emotional or impulse purchases

Create a list of needs/wants

