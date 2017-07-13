Funding Your Future:

Rachel Langlois, financial expert with Cyprus Credit Union, tells us how to put good credit to work.

  1. Estimate
  • Get pre-qualified or use online calculators to estimate payments

2. Save & Pay

  • Save for a Down Payment (most homes = 20%, first time homebuyer = 3.5%, car= at least 10%)
  • Start "paying yourself" to test the hit the new payment will make to your budget

3. Protect Your Score

  • Pay down debt
  • Don't apply for new credit cards or loans

4. Know Before You Shop

  • Get pre-approved
  • Advisor consultations at Cyprus are free

5. Research Online

  • Helps avoid emotional or impulse purchases
  • Create a list of needs/wants

