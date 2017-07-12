Utah ranks on list of states with most polite drivers

Utah has ranked on the list of states with the most courteous drivers in the US.

Our state comes in at No. 12 for the most polite motorists on the roadways, according to the survey from Kars4Kids.org.

Utah’s neighbor, Idaho, took the No. 1 spot on the list.

New Mexico, Oregon, Montana and Alaska round out the top five.

This survey comes just a week after Utah drivers ranked near the top of the list for the worst drivers in the US.

1. Idaho 11. South Dakota 21. Massachusetts 31. Illinois 41. Iowa 2. New Mexico 12. Utah 22. Kentucky 32. New Jersey 42. Pennsylvania 3. Oregon 13. Texas 23. Minnesota 33. Virginia 43. Oklahoma 4. Montana 14. Arizona 24. Delaware 34. Indiana 44. Georgia 5. Alaska 15. Michigan 25. Nevada 35. Ohio 45. Maine 6. Hawaii 16. Florida 26. Alabama 36. Nebraska 46. Wisconsin 7. Colorado 17. California 27. Tennessee 37. North Dakota 47. Louisiana 8. Washington 18. West Virginia 28. North Carolina 38. Rhode Island 48. Arkansas 9. Vermont 19. Wyoming 29. Missouri 39. Kansas 49. South Carolina 10. New Hampshire 20. Maryland 30. Connecticut 40. Mississippi 50. New York

Click here to see the full list from Kars4Kids.org.

