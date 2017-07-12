Utah ranks on list of states with most polite drivers

Utah has ranked on the list of states with the most courteous drivers in the US.
Our state comes in at No. 12 for the most polite motorists on the roadways, according to the survey from Kars4Kids.org.
Utah’s neighbor, Idaho, took the No. 1 spot on the list.
New Mexico, Oregon, Montana and Alaska round out the top five.
This survey comes just a week after Utah drivers ranked near the top of the list for the worst drivers in the US.
Courtesy: Kars4Kids.org
|1. Idaho
|11. South Dakota
|21. Massachusetts
|31. Illinois
|41. Iowa
|2. New Mexico
|12. Utah
|22. Kentucky
|32. New Jersey
|42. Pennsylvania
|3. Oregon
|13. Texas
|23. Minnesota
|33. Virginia
|43. Oklahoma
|4. Montana
|14. Arizona
|24. Delaware
|34. Indiana
|44. Georgia
|5. Alaska
|15. Michigan
|25. Nevada
|35. Ohio
|45. Maine
|6. Hawaii
|16. Florida
|26. Alabama
|36. Nebraska
|46. Wisconsin
|7. Colorado
|17. California
|27. Tennessee
|37. North Dakota
|47. Louisiana
|8. Washington
|18. West Virginia
|28. North Carolina
|38. Rhode Island
|48. Arkansas
|9. Vermont
|19. Wyoming
|29. Missouri
|39. Kansas
|49. South Carolina
|10. New Hampshire
|20. Maryland
|30. Connecticut
|40. Mississippi
|50. New York
Click here to see the full list from Kars4Kids.org.
The survey asked participants the following questions:
39.320980
-111.093731