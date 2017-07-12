Salt Lake Police hope to catch robbery suspect before he strikes again

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are working to identify and capture a man accused of robbing two businesses at knifepoint Saturday.

Detectives said the suspect, a black man in his 50s, committed a robbery at a laundromat in Sugar House shortly before 9 a.m. that day.

During that robbery, the suspect allegedly threatened a 10-year-old girl, took car keys from one of her relatives and fled in that person’s car.

According to police, security camera images show the same man robbing the America First Credit Union at 3190 S Richmond St. Saturday afternoon around 2:15.

Police said the suspect was still using the car stolen during the laundromat robbery when he robbed the credit union. The car was later found abandoned.

Anyone with information that may help police identify or locate the suspect is urged to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.