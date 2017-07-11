× Steven Powell released from Washington prison after child porn sentence

MONROE, Wash. – Steven Powell, 67, has been released from the Monroe Correctional Complex Tuesday after serving time for possession of child pornography, according to Q13.

He will be under community supervision until June 2019, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.

Powell was on trial for possessing explicit images of two neighbor girls, ages 8 and 10, that prosecutors say were taken from a bedroom window of his home in 2006 and 2007. Jurors returned a unanimous verdict back in 2015.

In 2012, Powell was convicted on 14 counts of voyeurism for shooting video and still pictures of the girls as they used a family bathroom next door.

The child porn charges were thrown out by a superior court judge before the voyeurism trial but were reinstated by an appeals court.

Powell is the father of Josh Powell, who killed his two young boys and himself in Graham, Washington, while he was being investigated for possibly killing his wife, Susan Cox Powell, in Utah.

The current case goes back to 2011 when police first searched Steven Powell’s Washington home in Graham.

They were looking for evidence in Utah’s Susan Cox Powell investigation.

She had vanished and detectives said they believed her husband Josh, who was living with his dad at the time, was involved in her disappearance.

Instead, they found several pictures and videos of two young neighbor girls in their bathroom.

Prosecutors say there were hundreds of photos showing the girls naked in the bath but the family next door apparently never knew they were being victimized.