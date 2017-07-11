Is it too late for me to plant tomatoes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Maryott from McCoard's Garden Center shared some tips for planting tomatoes in July. On average tomatoes take 75 to 90 days to bear fruit. This means if you are planting in July you need to start with mature plants.

What to do...

Visit your local nursery and start with mature plants in gallon containers.

Plant in the evening using correct planting techniques for plant starts.

Water every day the first week to get things going then cut back to once/twice a week...but keep an eye on wilting plants.

Fertilize with high phosphate fertilizer (the middle number (9-58-9)) to promote root growth and blooms.

More blooms = More tomatoes.

Tomatoes that Grow in Utah: Zone 4 & Zone 5

Black Prince (Heirloom)

Brandywine Pink (Heirloom)

Cherokee Purple (Heirloom)

Mr. Stripey (Heirloom)

Beefmaster

Beefsteak

Better Boy Hybrid

Burpee Big Boy Hybrid

Carmello

Celebrity Hybrid

Chef's Choice Orange

Chocolate Cherry (Cherry)

DX-52-12 (Developed at Utah State University)

Early Girl Hybrid

Fantastico

Giant Belgian (Heirloom)

Green Zebra (Heirloom)

Jet Star Hybrid

Juliet Hybrid

La Roma III

Lemon Boy

Lemon Pear

Mortgage Lifter (Heirloom)

Moscow (Heirloom)

Mountain Merit

Park's Whopper

Pineapple (Heirloom)

Red Grape Hybrid

Stupice

Sub Artic

Sugary Hybrid

Sun Gold

Sun Sugar (Cherry)

Super Fantastic

Supersweet 100 (Cherry)

Tye Dye

Viva Italia Roma

Yellow Pear

My Favorites

Celebrity/Beefsteak: Great for Canning

Whopper/Mortgage Lifter: Great for Sandwiches

Viva Italia: Great for Salsa and Sauces

Sun Sugar/Sweet 100: Cherries for Salad

Black Prince/Cherokee Purple: High in Antioxidants

Yellow Pear: Low Acidity