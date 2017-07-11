Beef and Veggie Stir Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 lb. boneless steak (i.e. sirloin, flank)

2 cups broccoli florets

1/2 red or green bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow squash, chopped

1 zucchini, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown or white sugar

3 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon white or black sesame seeds

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In the same skillet over medium high heat, add the remaining oil. Saute the broccoli, pepper, squash and zucchini with salt and pepper for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables slightly soften.

In a medium bowl, combine water and cornstarch and mix until no longer lumpy. Mix in soy sauce and brown or white sugar. Add mixture to the pan. Coat vegetables. Cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Add steak slices to the pan. Coat well. Cook another 1-2 minutes.

Garnish each serving with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Note: Serve over rice, if desired.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council