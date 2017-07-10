× Teens sentenced for death of Officer Cody Brotherson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Three teens who pleaded guilty in the death of West Valley officer Cody Brotherson were sentenced today.

According to the 3rd District Court judge, all three teens would need to spend an entire lifetime to make up for the damage they have done by killing the 25-year-old officer. They were then sentenced to a secure juvenile facility for as long as possible. That means all three teenagers will likely stay locked up until they are at least 21 years old.

The teens ranged from 14 to 16 and were fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle when they hit and killed officer Brotherson. Brotherson had just laid down spikes trying to stop their pursuit.

The officers family and friends say they wish the three could’ve been tried as adults and been kept locked up longer.