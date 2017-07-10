× SLC Police arrest suspect in 1991 murder

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail Friday in connection with a May 1991 murder.

Viengkeo K. Sundara, 49, faces a first-degree felony charge of murder for the stabbing death of Youthalouth Oudanonh during a dance at 120 W 1300 S in Salt Lake City.

According to a probable cause statement, a sergeant with SLCPD was providing security at the dance when he heard someone shout that a person had been stabbed. The officer went outside and saw Oudanonh bleeding heavily and stumbling. Oudanonh was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sergeant heard someone state the suspects, three Asian males, fled westbound 1300 S in a white car.

After receiving a description via radio of the suspects’ vehicle, another sergeant stopped a car matching the description of the vehicle, then pulled it over on the 900 S on-ramp to I-15.

The sergeant confirmed the occupants, Sundara, Hoomphanh Vanvilay and Viengkeo Sundara had been at the dance prior to the stabbing, the probable cause statement said.

Vienphet Sundara and Vanvilay had blood on their clothing, and Viengko Sundara had blood on his shoes, the statement said.

“A knife with blood on its blade was located inside the vehicle, on the backseat passenger-side floorboard,” the statement said. “Mr. Oudanonh’s DNA matches the major DNA profile of the blood located on Vienphet Sundara’s clothing, Hoomphanh Vandilay’s clothing and the knife located inside the vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, Vandilay told police he and Viengkeo Sundara grabbed Oudanonh’s arms as Vienphet Sundara stabbed Oudanonh,

An autopsy by the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner revealed Oudanonh died of a sharp force injury to the neck and the manner of death was homicide.

On June 6, 2016, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office requested a warrant for Viengkeo Sundara.

Vienphet Sundara, 48, is listed as a co-defendant. He pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony murder charge in June 2016 and is scheduled for a pretrial conference beginning January 30,2018.

The bail amount for Vienphet Sundara and Veingkeo Sundara has been set at $1,000,007 each.