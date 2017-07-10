Helicopter rescues on the rise, UT Department of Public Safety officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Public Safety said Monday it is seeing an unprecedented amount of helicopter rescues this summer-- from saving injured hikers, to recovering the bodies of civilians who died.

Videos shows a rescue last weekend on the Aspen Grove Trail in the Mount Timpanogos area.

It was one of three DPS helicopter callouts last weekend, just part of the busy trend DPS says it's been seeing this summer.

"This is our busiest year on record," said Landon Middaugh, a Tactical Flight Officer who helps rescue stranded hikers.

The Department of Public Safety's helicopter gets called in to help Search and Rescue teams, like Utah County or Unified PD.

DPS said their helicopter has been called out 35 times since Memorial Day. That's nearly half of the 75 calls they usually see in an entire year.

Their helicopter can handle elevations higher than other rescue choppers, DPS said, and it has a hoist.

While it only takes about 20 minutes to rescue a injured person and lift them to safety, some of their calls can be complicated.

On Sunday morning, the DPS helicopter hoisted up a Utah County Sheriff's Office Volunteer, who was on the trail as part of the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team (TERT).

TERT, the Sheriff's Office explained, is made of up trained outdoor enthusiasts who hike up the trails on both sides of the mountain to assess conditions, and educate and help hikers by providing food, water and tips to stay safe.

Lieutenant Wally Perschon with Utah County said a team member slipped and fell on an ice field on Saturday.

"He went 100 yards total distance... He fell down 30 feet down," Lt. Pershon explained.

Because of the high elevation and the heat, he said LifeFlight wasn't able to safely fly to the team's location. It got too late in the day for a hoist operation, which he said can't happen at night under FAA rules.

"The injured party was on the hillside all night long with two broken legs," explained Landon Middaugh, a Tactical Flight Officer.

He was part of the hoist team in the DPS helicopter that swooped in to save the man the next morning.

The fact someone on the TERT team was injured, they said, is a telling sign of just how tough conditions are on the mountain right now.

"The snow is there a lot longer this year," Lt. Perschon said.

While that can be a contributing factor to the rise in calls, Middaugh said he thinks it's simply because there's been a rise in tourists and locals heading outdoors.

"More people are coming to Utah to explore our backcountry, beautiful place. Everybody wants to explore, and just getting busier," he said.

Middaugh says there's always a crew on call to respond, just like he was last weekend when the TERT team member needed help.

"What makes me feel good is, just the relief," he said. "When you show up, and you're able to get them out of the situation that they're in."