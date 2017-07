Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flip Chavez and Allison Boyd with Cotopaxi's Questival tell us all about the fun event. Questival is a 24-hour adventure race where teams of 2-6 people compete in 200+ challenges ranging from hiking, camping, food, fitness, service, and urban exploration.

Questival SLC

July 28-29

Kick-off party at Big Cottonwood Park

Get more information at http://www.cotopaxi.com/slc