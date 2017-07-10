An 11-year-old chef shows us her culinary skills

Penelope Lorenzana, or "Chef Moppy", is an aspiring chef who has already had an exciting career, shares her recipe for scallops in a lemon butter sauce with couscous. Chef Moppy took 2nd place overall at Nationals in Rochester, New York for the Young Entrepreneur Academy out of more than 10,000 kids.