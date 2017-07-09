× One dead, another injured in early morning West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY – Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 2 am on Sunday. When they arrived they found one person dead and another injured.

According to West Valley Police, the shootings occurred near 4274 W. 4695 S. in West Valley City. When they arrived at the scene police say they detained the suspected shooter and several others, but only the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting suspect confessed to the shootings after they were arrested.

Police are still investigating the situation but say the suspect should be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail within the day.