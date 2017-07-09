× Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Residents of an apartment complex in South Salt Lake were evacuated Sunday after the complex caught fire.

South Salt Lake Fire Department responded to the Villa Charmant apartments, 3831 South 300 East, after a fire broke out. Fox 13 News first heard report of the 2-alarm fire just after 6 p.m.

Residents of the apartments have been evacuated, but it was not clear how many people in total had to leave their homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but photos from the scene appeared to show the fire was out or under control by about 6:20 p.m.

