Two taken to hospitals after drive-by shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Two men were taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting in Midvale.

Police responded to the area of 7800 South and 700 West around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Manfred Laissig with Unified Police Department said things began with a confrontation of some kind involving four people inside black Volkswagen Beetle and some people outside the vehicle.

“Somebody in the Volkswagen produced a gun, fired multiple rounds, hitting two people,” Laissig said.

Both victims were taken to Intermountain Medical Center. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was in critical condition while the second was shot in the leg and is considered to be in “poor” condition. Laissig said both victims, males in their late teens or early 20s, are expected to survive.

“Coming out of a vehicle, we would characterize it as a drive-by shooting,” Laissig said.

Laissig said they are investigating to determine what led to the shooting and if there is any gang connection. No suspects are in custody, and the suspect vehicle has not been located.