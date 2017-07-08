Enoch homeowners woke to find homeless man in their bedroom

ENOCH CITY, Utah – A homeless man is in jail after he was caught allegedly burglarizing a home with the residents asleep in their bedroom.

St. George News reports that the suspect, Falon Lakota Courtney, first appeared in 5th District Court on Thursday.

The 19-year-old faces a second-degree felony for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony for theft and multiple misdemeanors for burglary of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and minor consuming alcohol.

Courtney was arrested June 30 and booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail after officers declared him a “danger to the community,” and requested the judge issue a high bail.

“Falon has an extensive juvenile record of burglary and theft,” court records state. “Falon entered into a known occupied residence with the intent of committing a theft. This certainly indicates that he is a danger to the community. I request a high bail.”

According to the charging documents, officers were dispatched to a home on Mule Train Drive in Enoch at around 3:30 a.m. after the homeowners woke to find a male subject in their bedroom.

“Falon said he had been in the house for 30 minutes (before he was caught),” according to the court documents.

The homeowner located Courtney allegedly exiting a basement window and was able to detain him until officers arrived on scene where they found the suspect sitting by the fence next to the garage. When he was placed in handcuffs, Courtney was laughing, the police report stated.

St. George News says, Courtney allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and unlawfully entering the residence with the intent to commit a theft.

He also admitted to entering the vehicle in the garage from the passenger side. The homeowners reported $400 missing from a purse in the vehicle. Officers allege Courtney had money on him at the time of his arrest that matched the amount reported missing.

Additionally, Courtney told police he had marijuana on him. Officers said they found a clear bag with green crushed plant material in Courtney’s front right change pocket.

The suspect allegedly possessed three iPhones at the time of his arrest – two located in his front left pocket and one in the window well. The homeowners identified the items as taken from their residence. The phones were each valued at $800.

Courtney is scheduled for a court review July 11 at 1:30 p.m

