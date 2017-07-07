Inaugural Salt Lake Food and Wine Fest kicks off

SALT LAKE CITY – Whether you’re a foodie or a novice, the first-ever Salt Lake Food & Wine Fest may have something for you, according to the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association (SLARA).

Organizers said the event showcases the emerging gastro capital’s dynamic culinary offerings July 7 to July 13.

“Given the extent to which Salt Lake’s food and beverage scene has evolved and matured, SLARA believes this is the ideal time to launch an annual event that promotes and celebrates the fact that we have become a significant culinary capital of the Mountain West,” Michele Corigliano said, Executive Director of SLARA. “The Salt Lake Food & Wine Fest will feature a range of delectable events designed to showcase our area’s top talent while appealing to both culinary novices and connoisseurs.”

Salt Lake Food & Wine Fest Events:

July 7 and 8: Wine Education Seminars

Themed wine seminars like Vive la France, A is for Argentina, and Premium Ports will be hosted by Cliff Dining Pub, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House, Finca, East Liberty Tap House, Manoli’s and Cucina.

Saturday, July 8:

Bubbles & Lunch – Encore Bistro at Eccles Theater

Three course lunch and sparkling wine will be served at this new, downtown bistro. Music by DJ Christopher Gawel.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meet Your Maker – Park City Culinary Institute, Salt Lake City Campus

Sponsored by Alpine Distilling, Beehive Distilling, Dented Brick Distillery, Sugarhouse Distillery, Vida Tequila, and Waterpocket Distillery

Get schooled in the art of producing spirits and mixology from Utah’s local, craft distilleries. Music by DJ Christopher Gawel

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Wine Education Dinner and “Meet the Maker” led by Melinda Kearney of Lorenza – East Liberty Tap House

Reservations not required

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Monday, July 10

Progressive Food & Spirits Walk – 15th & 15th neighborhood at Mazza, Trestle Tavern and Caputo’s

Walk, dine, and sip specialty cocktails by local distilleries Alpine, Beehive, and Dented Brick. Music by DJ Gawel

Three start times at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Progressive Food & Wine Walk – Stanza, Current and Gourmandise

Walk and enjoy food and drink pairings at three participating restaurants.

Three start times at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Individual restaurant events run from July 7 to July 13.

Click here for the complete list.