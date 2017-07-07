Federal judge strikes down Utah’s ‘Ag Gag’ law

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has struck down a controversial law that prohibited photography or filming inside agricultural operations in Utah, ruling the law violated the First Amendment.

In a ruling handed down late Friday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby sided with animal welfare groups who argued the state’s so-called “Ag Gag” law violated their right to free speech.

“Utah undoubtedly has an interest in addressing perceived threats to the state agricultural industry, and as history shows, it has a variety of constitutionally permissible tools at its disposal to do so. Suppressing broad swaths of protected speech without justification, however, is not one of them,” he wrote, ruling against the state.

The law, passed by the Utah State Legislature back in 2012, prohibits any photos or videotaping inside agricultural operations. It went after animal welfare groups who might engage in covert filming of livestock, which would then be made public to bolster their claims of abuses.

Amy Meyer was arrested in 2013 under the law when she stood on a public sidewalk and filmed a cow being moved into a slaughterhouse. She challenged her prosecution, and the case was ultimately dismissed.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued Utah, arguing the law targeted groups like theirs. (News media organizations, including FOX 13, sought to join the lawsuit on First Amendment grounds, but the judge would not allow it.)

The animal rights groups contended the law was specifically passed to target them, claiming in a court filing that Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, “elaborated that in his view the law was necessary because the vegetarian groups are ‘terrorists.'”

The Utah Animal Rights Coalition called Friday’s ruling a victory for the First Amendment and animals.

A spokesman for Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office told FOX 13: “We are reviewing the opinion and considering our options.”

Read the ruling here: