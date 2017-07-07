Dry Rub Pork Ribs

3 Tablespoons of brown sugar

2 Tablespoons of Paprika

1 ½ Tablespoons of course sea salt

1 ½ Tablespoons of black pepper

1 Teaspoon of red pepper

1 Teaspoon of onion powder

1 Rack of Pork Ribs

This is an easy way to marinate, then slowly cook your ribs. While this recipe shows a steam oven cook, you can also use a convection oven or a grill.

Mix all the dry rub ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside. Score each bone along the bottom side of the ribs with a knife. Place the ribs on a solid pan lined with two sheets of parchment paper. Apply the rub generously. Leave this at room temperature for one hour, then refrigerate, covered for at least another hour and up to a full day.

Convection Steam Oven:

Place the solid pan into the convection steam oven on rack position 2. Turn the oven on by selecting the Convection Steam Mode set to 265 °F. Set the timer for 1 hour, 15 minutes. After 1 hour and 15 minutes, check the ribs to see if they are tender; if they are, remove and serve. If continued cooking is needed, return the ribs to the oven and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until tender.

Wall Oven:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees on convection. Place the ribs on a roasting rack with 2 cups of water in the pan. Cook for two hours. You are looking for tender, but not falling o_ the bone.

Grill:

Use indirect heat. Place the ribs to one side of the grill and light one burner on the opposite side. If you have a smoker box, use your desired wood chips above the lit burner. This should take about 30 minutes, but use a temperature probe to ensure your ribs have reached an internal temperature of 150 degrees.