About 60 residents displaced after apartment fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Firefighters say about 60 residents have been displaced after a fire broke out an apartment complex in Midvale Friday night.

The Unified Fire Authority confirms units responded to a blaze at the Millcreek Apartments at 759 West Center Street. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly after 8 p.m.

About 25 personnel responded, and crews had the fire “knocked down” by about 8:30, according to UFA. There were no reports of injury.

Firefighters say 12 units will be vacant Friday night due to the fire, meaning about 60 residents have been displaced. The American Red Cross of Utah and Salt Lake County Emergency Management are assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

