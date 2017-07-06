Utah Adventure: Antelope by Moonlight Bike Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Moonlight Bike Ride is a great way to experience the Antelope Island and the Great Salt Lake in a way most people never have. The bike ride begins at White Rock Bay, where it follows the road to the Fielding Garr Ranch, and then back. This year’s theme is “Dark Side of the Moon” and past themes have been “Hollywood” and “Back to the Future.”

There are multiple different ways to participate in the event.

• Ride your bike.

• Set up a vendor booth.

• Become a sponsor.

• The event takes place on Friday, July 7 and begins at 10 p.m.

• Check-in starts at 7:30 pm.

• Online registration is still open and closes Friday at 8 a.m.

• If you miss online registration, you can register on-site at 7:30 p.m.

• Required equipment: Helmet, headlamp, taillight.

More Info Found At: ANTELOPEBYMOONLIGHT.COM