Traffic Alert: I-215 east belt closing between I-80 split and Foothill Dr. this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY – Drivers should plan ahead for more closures this weekend as part of the I-80 paving project.

Utah Department of Transportation officials said I-215 will be closed between the I-80 split and Foothill Drive from Friday, July 7, at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 10, at 5 a.m.

While the freeway is closed, drivers will want to plan ahead and use alternate routes to access the I-215 east belt from I-80.

Detour signs will direct drivers to exit I-80 at 700 East, then head south to 3300 South, where they will travel east until they reach I-215.

This closure will allow crews to break up the existing concrete and pave over it with new asphalt as part of a major pavement maintenance project on I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake City.

Also as part of this project, I-80 is reduced to one lane in each direction on weeknights between 1300 East and the I-80/I-215 split as part of this project.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

