Recipe: Mini Wedge Salad Bites & Baked Zucchini

MINI WEDGE SALAD BITES

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 8

Ingredients:

8-10 slices thick-cut bacon

1 head iceberg lettuce

Dressing

1/3 c milk

1 t white vinegar

5 oz crumbled blue cheese

1/2 c sour cream (deleted 1/3 and 1 T)

1/4 c mayonnaise

4 t white wine vinegar

1/2 t sugar

1/4 t garlic powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

24 grape tomatoes

Bamboo skewers

Instructions:

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add the bacon slices and 2 cups water. Bring the water to a boil and cook until water evaporates. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook bacon until brown and beginning to crisp. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate and let cool. Cut each bacon slice into 1' pieces.

Meanwhile, cut lettuce in half. Lay each half cut side down, on a cutting board. Cut 1' slices and lay flat on the cutting board. Cut slices into 1' cubes. Keep lettuce layers together.

To make the dressing, in a medium bowl, combine milk and vinegar. Let sit for 5 min. Add blue cheese and mash with a fork to combine. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, sugar, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and stir to combine. Add milk, as needed, to make liquid consistency.

Place 1 tomato on a skewer. Add 5-6 lettuce layers onto a skewer, then add 1 bacon square. Repeat with remaining skewers. Drizzle skewers with blue cheese dressing.

BAKED SUMMER SQUASH (HASSELBACK SQUASH)

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 lb summer squash (zucchini, pattypan, or yellow crookneck)

1/4 c olive oil

1/2 c grated parmesan cheese

1/3 c breadcrumbs

2 T chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cut off stem ends and slice squash crosswise in 1/4' thick rounds. Place in a large bowl, add oil and toss to combine.

In a small bowl, combine cheese, breadcrumbs, parsley, 1 t salt, and 1/4 t pepper. Arrange squash rounds upright in a round or square baking dish. Sprinkle cheese-breadcrumb mixture over squash. Cover with aluminum foil and bake, 30 min. Remove foil and bake until bubbling and crispy, about 5 min.