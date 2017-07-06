Recipe: Mini Wedge Salad Bites & Baked Zucchini

MINI WEDGE SALAD BITES
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 8
Ingredients:
8-10 slices thick-cut bacon
1 head iceberg lettuce
Dressing
1/3 c milk
1 t white vinegar
5 oz crumbled blue cheese
1/2 c sour cream (deleted 1/3 and 1 T)
1/4 c mayonnaise
4 t white wine vinegar
1/2 t sugar
1/4 t garlic powder
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
24 grape tomatoes
Bamboo skewers
Instructions:
In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add the bacon slices and 2 cups water. Bring the water to a boil and cook until water evaporates. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook bacon until brown and beginning to crisp. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate and let cool. Cut each bacon slice into 1' pieces.
Meanwhile, cut lettuce in half. Lay each half cut side down, on a cutting board. Cut 1' slices and lay flat on the cutting board. Cut slices into 1' cubes. Keep lettuce layers together.
To make the dressing, in a medium bowl, combine milk and vinegar. Let sit for 5 min. Add blue cheese and mash with a fork to combine. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, sugar, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and stir to combine. Add milk, as needed, to make liquid consistency.
Place 1 tomato on a skewer. Add 5-6 lettuce layers onto a skewer, then add 1 bacon square. Repeat with remaining skewers. Drizzle skewers with blue cheese dressing.
BAKED SUMMER SQUASH (HASSELBACK SQUASH)
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 lb summer squash (zucchini, pattypan, or yellow crookneck)
1/4 c olive oil
1/2 c grated parmesan cheese
1/3 c breadcrumbs
2 T chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cut off stem ends and slice squash crosswise in 1/4' thick rounds. Place in a large bowl, add oil and toss to combine.
In a small bowl, combine cheese, breadcrumbs, parsley, 1 t salt, and 1/4 t pepper. Arrange squash rounds upright in a round or square baking dish. Sprinkle cheese-breadcrumb mixture over squash. Cover with aluminum foil and bake, 30 min. Remove foil and bake until bubbling and crispy, about 5 min.