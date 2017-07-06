Police find body after motorist spots car at bottom of 300-foot ravine in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Police located a dead woman inside a vehicle Thursday morning after another motorist spotted the badly damaged vehicle at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine.

St. George News reports that a bystander called police around 11 a.m. after seeing a damaged road sign along Kolob Terrace Road, which led them to look into the ravine and see the vehicle.

Police responded and found a severely damaged Honda Civic upright in the bottom of the ravine. Authorities say it appears the car left the roadway before going over the edge and into the ravine.

The car was found near mile marker 19 on Kolob Terrace Road, about five miles north of State Route 9.

A 27-year-old woman was found deceased inside the vehicle. Her identity has not yet been released.

The woman’s dog was found alive and has been taken to a local animal shelter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Visit St. George News for more details and additional images from the scene.