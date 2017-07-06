Give a suit, change a life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

• For the entire month of July, Men`s Wearhouse is hosting its 10th annual National Suit Drive where stores all over the U.S. will be collecting gently used men`s and women`s professional attire (suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes) to give unemployed individuals in need a chance to look their best as they re-enter the workforce. Over the past nine years, the National Suit Drive has collected more than 1.3 million items of clothing.

• How to donate? People can donate by going to their local Men`s Wearhouse store and donating their gently used men`s and women`s professional suit items (suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes).

• Each individual who donates to the National Suit Drive will receive a coupon for 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items at Men`s Wearhouse (excluding shoes, clearance, and Exceptional Value items).

• For more information, please visit www.nationalsuitdrive.com