Woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Lt. Robin Heiden of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed 37-year-old Shutney Lee Kyzer was arrested Wednesday.

The woman will be taken directly to prison due to a parole violation, and police say she will also face charges for Tuesday’s deadly crash.

The woman’s criminal history includes convictions over the years for offenses like kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance and assault.

Police say a gold Mazda went up onto the curb near 465 West and 200 South just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, where it struck several people.

One woman was killed in the crash, while another individual suffered critical injuries and four other patients were treated for lesser wounds.

Wednesday, police issued a photo of Kyzer and identified her as a person of interest in the case. Based on witness statements, police believe Kyzer was behind the wheel when the deadly crash occurred.

Paul Gibby was one of the people injured in the incident.

“This car jumped the curb doing excessive speed, I thought, pretty fast” he said. “And just struck us all, and we all kind of went like ball pins, except for one girl who got stuck under the car, and she ultimately died.”

Police have not yet identified the deceased, but friends say her name is Kendra. Messages and notes have been left in her honor near the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.