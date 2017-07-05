Tanker truck rollover forces Wride Hwy. closure in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A tanker truck rollover forced a closure on Wride Hwy. in Eagle Mountain Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash is near mile post 34 on SR-73 (Wride Hwy.).

Eagle Mountain officials said the rollover forced a closure in the westbound lanes of Wride Hwy. near Mount Airey, and eastbound traffic is being rerouted at Ranches Pkwy. Eagle Mountain Pony Express Pkwy. has been suggested as an alternate route.

The tanker truck spilled about 2,800 gallons of road sealant, according to Eagle Mountain City.

UDOT reports the scene is expected to be cleared by 10:50 a.m.

Spill is 2800 gallons of road sealant. EB traffic being rerouted at Ranches Pkwy. Please avoid hwy, use Pony Express Parkway if possible. pic.twitter.com/1rOS3Zpobh — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) July 5, 2017

Traffic Alert – Tanker truck rollover, westbound traffic on Wride Highway in the area of Mount Airey currently closed, possible oil spill. — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) July 5, 2017

SR 73 at MP 34 (N Mt Airey Dr, Eagle Mtn) Utah Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 10:50 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 5, 2017