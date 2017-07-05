Tanker truck rollover forces Wride Hwy. closure in Eagle Mountain

Photo Gallery
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A tanker truck rollover forced a closure on Wride Hwy. in Eagle Mountain Wednesday morning.
The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash is near mile post 34 on SR-73 (Wride Hwy.).
Eagle Mountain officials said the rollover forced a closure in the westbound lanes of Wride Hwy. near Mount Airey, and eastbound traffic is being rerouted at Ranches Pkwy. Eagle Mountain Pony Express Pkwy. has been suggested as an alternate route.
The tanker truck spilled about 2,800 gallons of road sealant, according to Eagle Mountain City.
UDOT reports the scene is expected to be cleared by 10:50 a.m.
40.314117 -112.006882