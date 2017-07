Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Therapist Jessie Shepherd shares ideas on surviving sleep deprivation. You can get more information here.

Tips:

-Voice your needs

- Say no and learn to set boundaries

- Don't overextend yourself

- Get help- housekeeping, cooking, yard care, nanny

-Take turns with your partner

- Alternate nights or take half nights taking care of kids

-Don`t compensate with caffeine