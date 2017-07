Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kenzie Steele from Whisked Bakery shows us how to make these easy treats! You can get more information here.

Homemade Oreo Cookies

1 box Devil's Food Cake Mix

2 eggs

1/3 cup of oil

Mix well. Make small balls and place on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 7-8 minutes.

Cream Cheese Frosting

3 sticks butter

6 oz. cream cheese

6-7 cups powdered sugar

2 T heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla

pinch of salt

Whip in your mixer until light and fluffy. Place frosting between two cookies and enjoy!