SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has broken a 44-year-old record for the highest temperature recorded on July 5.

The previous record was 104 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded in 1973.

The record was broken Wednesday with a high temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

